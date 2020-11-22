Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Harrison (knee) will undergo an MRI on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Harrison went to the locker room early in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Eagles, and he briefly returned before exiting again, remaining sidelined for the rest of the game. He'll have tests Monday to determine the extent of his injury. Karl Joseph is the next man up at strong safety.