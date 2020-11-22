Harrison (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Eagles, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 23-year-old returned to the field after suffering the knee injury early in the contest, but he won't be able to finish Sunday's game. Karl Joseph is poised to work at strong safety in Harrison's absence.
