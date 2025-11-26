Browns' Ronnie Hickman: Five stops in Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hickman recorded five total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders.
Hickman was able to compile at least five takedowns for the second straight game and third time in the last four contests. The safety has been thrust into a more prominent role this season, compiling 68 total tackles (32 solo) and three passes defensed, including two interceptions, over 11 contests so far.
