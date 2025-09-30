Hickman recorded nine tackles, including one behind the line of scrimmage, in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Lions in Week 4.

That was a career-high number of tackles for Hickman who topped the Browns and has 22 stops through the first four weeks. The 2023 undrafted free agent is poised to blow past the 45 tackles he recorded last season. Hickman has played every defensive snap in 2025 while also working on special teams and should reach new playing-time levels by midseason if healthy.