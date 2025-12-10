Hickman logged four tackles (three solo) during the Browns' 31-29 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Hickman and Carson Schwesinger were the only two Browns defenders to play every single defensive snap, though the former had just four tackles to show for it. Even so, Hickman is up to 80 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, far surpassing his total from the 2024 campaign (45 tackles across 14 regular-season games). He has four more regular-season games to crack the tackling century mark for the first time in his three-year NFL career.