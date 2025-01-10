Hickman tallied 45 tackles (26 solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season appearances with the Browns in 2024.

Hickman missed three games due to injury but overall impressed in Year 2, while increasing his production across the board compared to his rookie season. During the offseason, it's possible he gets a chance to truly compete with Juan Thornhill and/or Grant Delpit for a starting gig at safety. Hickman is entering the final year of his contract with the Browns, though he'll be a restricted free agent in 2026.