Hickman posted four tackles (three solo) and returned in an interception for a touchdown in Thursday's 37-20 Week 17 win against the Jets.

Hickman rarely played over the first 13 weeks of the campaign, but with Grant Delpit (groin) and Rodney McLeod (biceps) both on injured reserve, the rookie safety has seen his workload increase dramatically. Hickman enjoyed the finest moment of his first season on Thursday Night Football, picking off a Trevor Siemian pass and returning it for a 30-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The pick-six was the first interception and first touchdown of Hickman's career.