The Browns are expected to place a second-round restricted tender on Hickman, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Fowler notes the Hickman is an extension candidate, but the move would keep the Ohio State product under contract for the 2026 season. Hickman stepped into a larger role for the Browns during the 2025 regular season, when he played every single defensive snap in 14 of 17 games and compiled 103 tackles (51 solo) and seven pass defenses (two interceptions).