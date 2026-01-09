Hickman logged a career-high 103 tackles and two interceptions (seven passes defensed) over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Hickman played 98.48 percent of the defensive snaps in his first season as a starting free safety in the NFL. Pro Football Focus graded him at 75.3 in coverage and 71.6 overall, topping all members of Cleveland's secondary. Hickman, who was an undrafted free agent in 2023, enters the offseason as a restricted free agent, and the Browns are expected to run him back for 2026.