In a statement released by the Browns on Monday, the team announced Hickman was the victim of an assault early Monday morning and was treated for minor injuries at a New York City hospital, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Hickman has already been released from the hospital and is at home recovering, the Browns added in their statement. It doesn't sound like the safety is dealing with anything serious. Hickman started all 17 regular-season games for Cleveland during the 2025 campaign and finished with a career-high 103 tackles (51 solo) and seven pass breakups, including two interceptions.