Hickman totaled nine tackles (three solo) during Cleveland's loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hickman finished second on the team in tackles behind Carson Schwesinger's 10 while playing every defensive snap for the Browns. The 24-year-old is off to a strong start this season across his first 10 outings, as he's already set new career-high totals in both tackles and interceptions. He will look to keep producing during the Week 12 matchup versus the Raiders.