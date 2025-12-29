Cannella caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers in Week 17.

Cannella was elevated from the practice squad for the game and unexpectedly led the team's tight ends in targets. That's partially due to Harold Fannin (groin) being removed after just 12 snaps. It's notable that Cannella was the preferred target over the already rostered Blake Whiteheart and Brenden Bates. If the Browns opt to shelve Fannin for the regular season finale against the Bengals, Cannella could serve as the primary receiving option at tight end.