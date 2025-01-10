Kamara accumulated 15 total tackles over 11 games in 2024.

The fourth-year pro from Stony Brook had the most productive season of his career in 2024, setting new career highs in total tackles, games played and defensive snaps logged (262). His lone start came in Cleveland's Week 18 loss to the Ravens, where he recorded six total tackles while playing 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Kamara, who's under contract through the 2025 season, is expected to remain one of the Browns' top reserve defensive linemen next year.