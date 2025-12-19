Kamara (elbow) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The 27-year-old opened the Browns' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions, and it now appears he's got a chance to suit up Sunday. If Kamara is sidelined in Week 16, Mike Hall (illness, questionable) and Adin Huntington (quadriceps, questionable) could serve as the Browns' top reserve interior defensive linemen.