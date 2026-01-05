Webb had four tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's 20-18 win over Cincinnati in Week 18.

Webb entered the game for an injured Denzel Ward (neck) and impacted Cleveland's second consecutive win over a division rival to close out the regular season. After Devin Bush returned an interception 97 yards for a score, Webb scooped up a fumble on the Bengals' next possession and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. The latter was signed off the Titans' practice squad in mid-November and was used sparingly before his Week 18 heroics. In seven games with the Browns, Webb had eight tackles and one pass defensed in addition to the fumble recovery and touchdown Sunday.