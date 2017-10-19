Coates was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coates was omitted from the injury report during the Browns' first practice of the week Wednesday, but he have experienced some recurring soreness with his hamstring during the session. The same injury resulted in Coates missing Weeks 3 and 4, and while he's been able to suit up for the past two games, the third-year player hasn't provided the deep-ball threat the Browns hoped he would. Coates has been targeted only twice in a combined 48 offensive snaps in four games and may rank at the bottom of the team's depth chart at receiver at this point. Of the five receivers who were active in last week's loss to the Texans, Coates was the only one who saw fewer than 25 snaps.