Browns' Sammie Coates: Barely sees field
Coates caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to Minnesota.
Coates saw two passes thrown his way despite being on the field for just four snaps. Though he was productive in his limited time, the former Steelers' receiver has yet to make an impact with Cleveland, and that doesn't figure to change soon, as he's pretty far down the depth chart.
