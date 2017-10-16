Play

Coates snagged one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.

Coates showed up in the box score for the first time this season when Kevin Hogan connected with him for an 11-yard completion in the second quarter. Other than that, though, Coates didn't have much of a role. Still buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Kasen Williams and Bryce Treggs, the former Steeler was on the field for just 11 offensive snaps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories