Coates snagged one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans.

Coates showed up in the box score for the first time this season when Kevin Hogan connected with him for an 11-yard completion in the second quarter. Other than that, though, Coates didn't have much of a role. Still buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Kasen Williams and Bryce Treggs, the former Steeler was on the field for just 11 offensive snaps.