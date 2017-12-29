Coates (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coates started the week as a limited participant, but was able to put in a full practice session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 24-year-old is unlikely to see an expanded role in Sunday's season finale with the rest of the Browns' receiving corps currently in good health.

