Coates is a candidate to see some offensive snaps in Week 2 against the Ravens, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan reports.

Coates was active for the Browns in the season opener, despite being new to the system after arriving in a Sept. 2 trade. Now, with another week of familiarity with the offensive scheme, the former Steeler could get a chance to show what he's capable of in the passing game. This sentiment was also echoed by Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, though it's unclear exactly how much Coates could be used. With Kenny Britt trending downward and Kasen WIlliams inactive, the door is open for a secondary option in the passing game to emerge behind Corey Coleman. The Browns do draw a relatively tough matchup, however, as they are facing a Ravens secondary that intercepted four passes and limited Andy Dalton to 170 yards through the air in Week 1.