Coates failed to play a snap during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Packers.

Though the wideout was active for the first time since Week 11, Coates was relegated to sideline duty and finished the game without playing a single snap. Even with the Browns waiving Kenny Britt, Coates is still buried on the depth chart, and that doesn't figure to change in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop