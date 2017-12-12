Browns' Sammie Coates: Doesn't see field Sunday
Coates failed to play a snap during Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Packers.
Though the wideout was active for the first time since Week 11, Coates was relegated to sideline duty and finished the game without playing a single snap. Even with the Browns waiving Kenny Britt, Coates is still buried on the depth chart, and that doesn't figure to change in the near future.
