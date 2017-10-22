Coates (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Coates was limited at practice Thursday and Friday due to the hamstring concern, but he'll be able to reprise his usual role as a depth wideout and special teams contributor. With only one reception on his 48 offensive snaps this season, Coates has a long way to go before attaining fantasy relevance.

