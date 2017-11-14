Browns' Sammie Coates: Grabs long reception Sunday
Coates caught both of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions.
On Cleveland's first play from scrimmage, DeShone Kizer (ribs) launched a deep throw down the left sideline and connected with Coates for a 38-yard gain. That, however, was the highlight of Coates' day, as his only other reception failed to gain any yards. The 24-year-old was on the field for just 17 snaps but still proved he has ability as a deep threat.
