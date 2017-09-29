Coates (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after logging limited practice sessions both Thursday and Friday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Coates, who has suited up for two games this season, has yet to record a catch, so he's off the fantasy radar for the time being. Look for Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis to once again head the Browns' wideout corps in Week 4.