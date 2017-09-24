Browns' Sammie Coates: Inactive in Week 3
Coates (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Colts.
Coates was highly likely to miss the contest after missing practice throughout the week. The trio of Kenny Britt, Rashard Higgins and Ricardo Louis should see heavy volume against a vulnerable Colts defense.
