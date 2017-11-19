Browns' Sammie Coates: Injures knee and ankle Sunday
Coates is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars with knee and ankle injuries, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Coates was helped off the field while putting minimal weight on his injured leg before heading to the locker room in the first quarter. It seems unlikely for him to return given how he exited the field, but the 24-year-old has yet to be ruled out of Sunday's game.
