Coates (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant during the Browns' practice Thursday.

Coates has missed the Browns' past two games while nursing the hamstring injury, but his involvement in practice in some capacity this week bodes well for his chances of being active once Sunday's date with the Jets arrives. With Kenny Britt (knee/groin) spending his second straight practice on the sideline Wednesday and looking questionable at best for the Week 5 contest, Coates could see regular snaps when head coach Hue Jackson utilizes three-wide receiver sets.