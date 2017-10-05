Browns' Sammie Coates: Limited again Thursday
Coates (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant during the Browns' practice Thursday.
Coates has missed the Browns' past two games while nursing the hamstring injury, but his involvement in practice in some capacity this week bodes well for his chances of being active once Sunday's date with the Jets arrives. With Kenny Britt (knee/groin) spending his second straight practice on the sideline Wednesday and looking questionable at best for the Week 5 contest, Coates could see regular snaps when head coach Hue Jackson utilizes three-wide receiver sets.
More News
-
Week 5 streaming options
Uncomfortable starting the Patriots defense any longer? Heath Cummings has your Week 5 str...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...