Coates (hamstring) saw limited involvement in the Browns' practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The Browns listed Coates as a nonparticipant during their first practice of the week Wednesday, though he was on the field riding a stationary bike. Since the hamstring issue ended up sidelining Coates during the Browns' Week 3 loss to the Colts, the wideout will probably need to put in a full practice Friday before the team or fantasy owners can project him to play Sunday against the Bengals with any confidence.