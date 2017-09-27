Play

Coates (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coates was seen riding a stationary bike during practice which is a small, yet encouraging sign, nonetheless. In all likelihood, the Browns will want him to practice for suiting him up Sunday, so keep an eye out for any developments over the next few days.

