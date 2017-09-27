Coates (hamstring) didn't participate during Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coates was seen riding a stationary bike during practice, which is a small, yet encouraging sign that he's making progress in his recovery from the injury. In all likelihood, the Browns will want him to practice in at least a limited capacity before suiting up Sunday, so keep an eye out for any developments over the next few days.