Browns' Sammie Coates: Limited Wednesday
Coates (shoulder) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Though he was on the field for just four offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears, Coates seemingly injured his shoulder at some point in the contest. The 24-year-old has six receptions this season and is a non-factor in all fantasy formats.
