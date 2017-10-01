Coates (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bengals.

Coates saw two limited sessions on the practice field this week, but it was not enough to keep him off the inactive list for the second consecutive game. Though he has yet to record a catch on the season, Coates did see four targets the last time he suited up Week 2 against Baltimore. With the former Steeler on the shelf yet again, look for Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis and Rashard Higgins to split up Cleveland's wide receiver targets, with tight end Seth DeValve getting involved in the passing game as well.