Browns' Sammie Coates: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Coates (ankle/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Coates' Week 14 status is of more import to the Browns' depth at wideout than it is to fantasy players, now that Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon are available to head the team's pass-catching corps.
