Coates (ankle, knee) did not practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Per the report, Coates was sporting a walking boot on his left leg, which doesn't bode especially well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bengals. The 24-year-old has logged just five catches for 62 yards in eight games to date and with the Browns having welcomed Corey Coleman back in Week 11 and Josh Gordon (suspension) back with the team, Coates' path to steady targets down the stretch isn't clear.