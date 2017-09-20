Coates (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, although he was seen riding a stationary bike, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Coates seemingly injured his hamstring during the team's Week 2 loss versus the Ravens, and for Cleveland's sake, it's hopefully not serious, as Corey Coleman (hand) was just recently placed on IR, leaving the Browns thin at wide receiver. Coates has yet to catch a pass this season, though he has been targeted four times in a limited role. The former Steelers' wideout should see more opportunities with Coleman out indefinitely and Kenny Britt struggling to find his footing.