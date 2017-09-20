Browns' Sammie Coates: Misses practice Wednesday
Coates (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, although he was seen riding a stationary bike, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Coates seemingly injured his hamstring during the team's Week 2 loss versus the Ravens, and for Cleveland's sake, it's hopefully not serious, as Corey Coleman (hand) was just recently placed on IR, leaving the Browns thin at wide receiver. Coates has yet to catch a pass this season, though he has been targeted four times in a limited role. The former Steelers' wideout should see more opportunities with Coleman out indefinitely and Kenny Britt struggling to find his footing.
More News
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Could see more of a role Week 2•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Expected to suit up for Week 1•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Competing with Hunter•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Activated from PUP list•
-
Steelers' Sammie Coates: Targeting Wednesday return•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...