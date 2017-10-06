Coates (hamstring) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing fully Friday.

With Kenny Britt (knee/groin) almost assuredly out this week, Coates could see some looks in Week 5, but we'll need to see him get a full and productive game in before recommending him as a fantasy lineup option. Ricardo Louis, Rashard Higgins, Bryce Treggs and Kasen Williams are the Browns' other healthy wideout options this weekend.