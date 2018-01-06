Browns' Sammie Coates: No targets in season finale
Coates, who played just eight offensive snaps without a target during Cleveland's Week 17 loss to the Steelers, finishes 2017 with six receptions for 70 yards.
The Browns traded for Coates right before the season kicked off in hopes that the 24-year-old would provide significant depth to a relatively weak receiving corps. However, injuries and his inability to be productive during his limited time on the field completely wiped away any optimism. Coates will enter the last year of his rookie contract, though his future with the Browns is unclear.
