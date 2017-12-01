Browns' Sammie Coates: Not practicing Thursday
Coates (ankle/knee) sat out Thursday's practice.
Coates is on track to miss his second game in as many weeks, as he hasn't been able to practice since injuring his ankle and knee on Nov. 19. The 24-year-old has just five receptions for 62 yards on the year.
More News
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Ruled out this week•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Won't return Sunday•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Injures knee and ankle Sunday•
-
Browns' Sammie Coates: Grabs long reception Sunday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...