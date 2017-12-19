Coates brought in his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens.

Coates was only on the field for six plays and managed to grab his sixth reception of the season. Originally thought to play a big role in Cleveland's offense after being traded from the Steelers, the 24-year-old wideout has been virtually nonexistent for coach Hue Jackson. He's struggled with injuries throughout the year and hasn't been able to impress when on the field.

