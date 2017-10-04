Browns' Sammie Coates: Practices in limited fashion
Coates (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Returning this week could be a big opportunity for Coates if top Browns' receiver Kenny Britt (knee/groin) is unable to play Sunday. Coates hasn't played since Week 2, where he was targeted four times but failed to haul in a reception.
