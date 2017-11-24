Browns' Sammie Coates: Ruled out this week
Coates (ankle, knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Having recorded just five catches for 62 yards in eight games this season, Coates' impact in the Cleveland offense has been minimal thus far. With Corey Coleman back in the team's wideout mix and Josh Gordon (suspension) having resumed practicing, Coates' path to fantasy lineup consideration is cloudy, even when he is healthy.
