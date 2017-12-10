Browns' Sammie Coates: Set to play Sunday
Coates (knee/ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's home matchup against the Packers.
Coates will suit up despite a week of limited practices, but is in line to take a back seat in the passing game to Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon, even following the waiving of wideout Kenny Britt. Coates hasn't taken the field since Week 11, when he was limited to special teams work.
