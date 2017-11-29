Coates (ankle, knee) did not practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With Corey Coleman back in the team's wideout mix and Josh Gordon poised to return to action Sunday against the Chargers, Coates' Week 13 availability is of more import to the Browns' depth at wideout than it is to fantasy players.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories