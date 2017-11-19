Browns' Sammie Coates: Won't return Sunday
Coates (knee, ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Coates sustained the injuries early in Sunday's game and never seemed poised for a return. The 24-year-old has only five receptions on the season and the Browns offense is unlikely to be majorly affected in his absence.
