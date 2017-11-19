Coates (knee, ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Coates sustained the injuries early in Sunday's game and never seemed poised for a return. The 24-year-old has only five receptions on the season and the Browns offense is unlikely to be majorly affected in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories