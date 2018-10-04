Browns' Seth DeValve: Absent from injury report
DeValve (hamstring) is not listed on the Browns' injury report Thursday.
DeValve, who has been nursing a hamstring injury since the preseason, appears to finally be back to practicing in a full capacity. It's yet to be seen whether or not the tight end will be active for Sunday's game against the Ravens or not, but he is back to full health at the very least.
