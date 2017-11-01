DeValve caught one of three targets for no yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to Minnesota.

Despite not starting Sunday's game, DeValve ended up with more offensive snaps than David Njoku. Whether he's technically atop the depth chart or No. 2, it's been tough sledding in Cleveland's quarterback carousel. On one hand, DeValve has caught multiple passes in six of eight games. On the other, the second-year tight end has not topped 30 yards in six weeks and has scored just once in that span.