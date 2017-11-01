Browns' Seth DeValve: Catches one pass
DeValve caught one of three targets for no yards in Sunday's 33-16 loss to Minnesota.
Despite not starting Sunday's game, DeValve ended up with more offensive snaps than David Njoku. Whether he's technically atop the depth chart or No. 2, it's been tough sledding in Cleveland's quarterback carousel. On one hand, DeValve has caught multiple passes in six of eight games. On the other, the second-year tight end has not topped 30 yards in six weeks and has scored just once in that span.
More News
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Typical performance Sunday•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Omitted from injury report•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Sustains shoulder injury in Week 6•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Three catches in Week 5•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Sees five targets versus Colts•
-
Browns' Seth DeValve: Totals 61 yards versus Ravens•
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...