Browns' Seth DeValve: Could miss Thursday's contest
DeValve (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
DeValve was held out of Week 2's contest and there is merit for concern as Week 3 approaches. If the three-year vet can't get his feet beneath him in practice during the short week it's unlikely he'll suit up Thursday. In such an event, Orson Charles would slide into the emergency No. 3 tight end spot.
