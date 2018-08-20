DeValve (quad) did not participate in Sunday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

DeValve has been unable to play in any of the Browns' preseason contests after suffering the quadriceps injury at the end of July. His potential availability for Thursday's tilt against the Eagles is in danger, lending additional reps to Devon Cajuste behind fellow tight ends David Njoku and Darren Fells.

More News
Our Latest Stories