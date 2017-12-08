Browns head coach Hue Jackson expects DeValve (hip) to play in Sunday's game against Green Bay, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

DeValve is listed as questionable after suffering a minor hip injury at Thursday's practice. He's apparently still expected to play, but the injury could inspire the Browns to give David Njoku a bit of extra playing time. DeValve and Njoku have split snaps and targets all season.