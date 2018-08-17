Browns' Seth DeValve: Expected to sit Friday
DeValve (quad) isn't expected to play Friday against the Bills, the Browns' official site reports.
DeValve continues to battle a quad issue that has left him in and out of practice sessions of late. While he still sits in a pretty good position to make the 53-man roster heading into 2018, it would be somewhat surprising if DeValve replicates his production from a season ago given the teams new toys on offense.
